PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man from Pasadena has been charged with going after a youth baseball coach with a bat for benching his son.
Los Angeles County prosecutors say 30-year-old Miguel Mejia (may-HEE’-ah) was charged with a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday.
Prosecutors say that on Tuesday Mejia got into an argument with his son’s coach during a game at a park in Pasadena.
They say he went after the coach with the bat and took a swing. But he was stopped by other parents before he could do serious damage.
He could get four years in prison.
A message seeking comment left at a number listed for Mejia was not immediately returned.
