FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors say additional charges will be filed against a Pennsylvania man accused of fathering two children with a 14-year-old girl gifted to him by her parents.
Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub says he’ll announce new charges and more victims in the child sex assault case against Lee Kaplan, of Feasterville.
Weintraub has scheduled a news conference later Monday to outline the charges.
Kaplan is awaiting trial on sexual assault charges. Authorities contend Kaplan fathered two children with the girl. Nine other girls found living in Kaplan’s home in June were also children of Daniel and Savilla Stoltzfus.
Kaplan’s attorney, Ryan Hyde, says he hasn’t seen the new charges and can’t comment.
The Stoltzfuses are charged with child endangerment. Police say Daniel Stoltzfus told them he and his wife “gave” their 14-year-old daughter to Kaplan after he financially helped the couple.
