TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors in Massachusetts say an off-duty sheriff’s deputy was justified in fatally shooting a man who went on a stabbing rampage in a mall restaurant.
Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced Wednesday a report found that Plymouth County Deputy Sheriff James Creed was justified in using deadly force to prevent death or serious harm to himself or others.
The report says Creed was having dinner at a Silver City Galleria mall restaurant in Taunton on May 10 when Arthur DaRosa entered and started attacking a waitress. DaRosa stabbed and killed a 56-year-old teacher who tried to intervene.
The report says Creed fatally shot DaRosa when he refused to comply with orders to drop the knife.
Authorities say DaRosa had fatally stabbed an 80-year-old woman in her home earlier that night.
