PRAGUE (AP) — A Czech zoo is taking no chances after the killing of a rhinoceros at a wildlife park near Paris by assailants who stole the animal’s horn.
To prevent anything like that from happening, the Dvur Kralove Zoo said Tuesday it has started to remove the horns from its rhinos as a precaution.
The attack at the Thoiry Zoo earlier in March was a warning sign for zookeepers around the globe that poaching could be spreading beyond the killing fields of Africa and Asia.
Dvur Kralove director Premysl Rabas says it was a tough decision to saw off the horns but “the risk … is too high and the safety of the animals is our first concern.”
Most Read Stories
- Husky AD Jennifer Cohen is on the spot after a surprising hire of Mike Hopkins | Matt Calkins
- An era ends for Starbucks and Howard Schultz
- Mike Hopkins' basketball coaching staff at Washington begins to take shape
- Estranged daughter sues ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen, alleging she was molested as a child
- Sprint’s case for combining with T-Mobile undercut by flourishing wireless competition
The zoo, which has 21 rhinos, says the procedure is painless.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.