PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic’s foreign minister says that a successful hacking attack on his email account and the accounts of dozens of ministry officials took place for months.
Lubomir Zaoralek says that the breach was discovered on Jan. 16, but declined to give any further details about the amount of the data stolen, their content or who was behind the attack.
Zaoralek reiterated Thursday that no information that would threaten the country’s security was involved. Zaoralek, however, acknowledged that information sensitive for him personally may have been stolen from his account.
When he announced the hack Tuesday, Zaoralek said that no classified information had been compromised.
Most Read Stories
- Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions
- Veterans at Starbucks respond to call for boycott over hiring refugees
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Norwegian Air CEO pledges rock-bottom trans-Atlantic fares with his growing Boeing fleet
- ‘Divestment is our goal’: Seattle City Council to vote on pulling $3 billion from Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline WATCH
Zaoralek said the cyberattack was sophisticated, and experts believe it was done by a foreign state.
Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka called it “a massive attack.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.