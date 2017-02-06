NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ government spokesman says that U.N. Security Council member states must take part in an upcoming summit in Geneva aimed at removing a key stumbling block in the way of a deal reunifying the ethnically divided island.
Nicos Christodoulides told The Associated Press on Monday that Security Council members have expressed their readiness to “actively and effectively take part” in next month’s summit and that he expects their participation.
He said that the U.N. Security Council, which has been involved in Cyprus talks for decades, should ensure the implementation of a peace accord — something that concerns both Greek and Turkish Cypriots.
The summit will focus on how post-reunification security arrangements will be handled.
Most Read Stories
- Overnight snow threatens Seattle-area commute; some schools closed
- Trump drives two prominent state Republicans to the ACLU | Danny Westneat
- Watch: Melissa McCarthy wins raves for Sean Spicer skit on 'SNL' WATCH
- Judge in Seattle halts Trump’s immigration order nationwide; White House vows fight WATCH
- Trump’s ‘so-called judge’ is a highly regarded GOP appointee WATCH
Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup aimed at union with Greece.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.