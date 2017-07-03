NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Officials say a record heat wave on the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus has claimed the lives of two women.
Health officials said Monday both women, 75 and 60, died from heatstroke but had been suffering from serious health problems.
Cyprus’ Meteorological Service said weekend temperatures across the island were the highest on record for the month of July in 30 years except in the capital Nicosia where a scorching 44.6 degrees Celsius (112.3 Fahrenheit) was a degree less than the 2010 record.
According to the country’s meteorological service, high temperatures will start receding from Wednesday.
Most Read Stories
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat
- Commentary: Sprint’s bowing to the cable guys, as it puts T-Mobile deal on hold, looks shortsighted
- ‘Bubbly kid’ was fatally shot by King County deputy hours before high-school graduation
- No one hurt in Southcenter mall shooting, police say
- Washington's secretary of state to stick by voter-data request — for now
Greece finally got some cooler weather after temperatures struck 44 degrees Celsius over the weekend. The country’s fire service remained on alert with the risk of forest fires high across most of the country.