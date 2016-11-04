NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The president of ethnically divided Cyprus says Turkey’s input will be pivotal in overcoming key obstacles preventing a reunification deal.
Nicos Anastasiades, a Greek Cypriot, says he and breakaway Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci have made significant progress on numerous issues making an envisioned federation workable. Those issues include ensuring the country’s economic viability and the right of all citizens to live and work wherever they chose.
But he says it’ll take Turkey’s “resolute contribution” to reach agreement on core issues such as security and how much territory either side will administer.
Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded after a coup aiming at union with Greece.
Anastasiades was speaking during a televised press conference Friday ahead of a five-day round of negotiations in Mont Pelerin Switzerland next week.
