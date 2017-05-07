NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ president has criticized a United Nations envoy for perceived bias and undue haste in the troubled talks aimed at reunifying the ethnically divided island.

President Nicos Anastasiades, a Greek Cypriot, said Sunday that he’s “distraught” that U.N. envoy Espen Barth Eide appears to be adopting the positions of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots. He said Eide should grasp that “statements or threats” will produce results contrary to the goal of reunifying Cyprus as a federation.

Anastasiades said “the less (Eide) speaks, the better,” adding that the UN envoy is “in a hurry.”

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Saturday that after speaking with Eide, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged Cypriot leaders to do their utmost for a peace deal “given the risk that the process is running out of time.”