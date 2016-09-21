MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say three cyclists spotted an 8-foot-long Burmese python beside a road near Miami.
In a news release, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials say the cyclists first thought they saw a large tree branch Tuesday night. But when the snake scurried into a grassy area near the road, they became concerned it could threaten people or their pets.
Rescue crews were able to capture the snake, which was to be turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Officials say pythons are very active between April and October when they try to eat as much as possible before temperatures drop.
Most Read Stories
- City files lawsuits, seeks $1.6M over cutting of 150 trees in West Seattle greenbelt
- Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt 'for health of the family' VIEW
- Seattle City Council approves worker-scheduling law VIEW
- Greenwood blast caused by PSE’s abandoned, unsealed pipeline, regulators say VIEW
- Seahawks safety Earl Thomas didn't shower after Sunday's game because he was so disappointed in his play WATCH
In February, 106 Burmese pythons were captured during a month-long, state-sanctioned hunt.
Thousands of the invasive snakes are believed to be stalking Florida wildlife in the beleaguered Everglades.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.