PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The CW network says it has already renewed seven of its series for another season in the fall, including “Supernatural” and the critical favorites “Jane the Virgin” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”
The network said Sunday that the one-season NBC series “Constantine” is also being reimagined as an animated series on the CW’s digital network, with real-life star Matt Ryan signing on as the voice of the his character.
“Supernatural” will be back for its 13th season, and CW President Mark Pedowitz said there’s no end in sight. “Supergirl,” ”Arrow,” ”The Flash” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” will also return.
“Jane the Virgin” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” stars Gina Rodriguez and Rachel Bloom have won Golden Globes, and their critical success overshadows their commercial fortunes.
