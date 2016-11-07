LOS ANGELES (AP) — Representatives for Angelina Jolie Pitt say she and estranged husband Brad Pitt have reached a custody agreement regarding their six children.

A statement released by a representative of the actress Monday night says the agreement was reached more than a week ago and calls for the children to remain in Jolie Pitt’s custody, with Pitt to continue to receive “therapeutic visits” with his children.

The actress filed for divorce in September, citing irreconcilable differences and saying it was for the health of the family. She sought sole physical custody, and Pitt asked a court last week to award joint custody.

The statement says both side are committed to healing the family, which includes six children ranging in ages from 8 to 15.

Messages sent to Pitt’s representatives were not immediately returned.