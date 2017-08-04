BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The curator of a University of Vermont research museum says its entire collection of more than 1 million samples of plants, insects and animals from around the world has survived a fire that heavily damaged the building where they were stored.
Pringle Herbarium Director David Barrington says the flames from Thursday’s blaze came close to the collection cases, but the cases were protected by insulation in the walls.
The fire was started by construction workers soldering copper on the building’s exterior.
Barrington says the building contained more than 300,000 plant samples, 600,000 insects and 100,000 animals.
Most Read Stories
- Why so much smoke in Seattle from B.C. wildfires? 'Nature's air conditioning' is broken, weather service says
- Don't light up charcoal grill: burn ban in effect amid Seattle's smoky haze
- 2 arrested after passenger on plane from Seattle notices man texting about exploiting children
- Seattle's heat wave, wildfire haze could linger into next week, weather service says
- ‘There’s no room for fighting in football’: Why Seahawks’ training camp fight crossed the line | Larry Stone
The building was constructed in 1863 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Pringle Herbarium is the third-largest herbarium in New England and the world’s largest repository of Vermont flora.