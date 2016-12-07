LONDON (AP) — Another Beckham has stepped into the limelight.
Cruz, the 11-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham, has released his debut single, a holiday-themed pop track titled “If Every Day Was Christmas.”
Beckham previewed the song Wednesday on Britain’s Capital FM. He said the song contained “two of my favorite things: singing and Christmas.”
Father David said he was “really proud.”
Most Read Stories
- This video of Marshawn Lynch narrating the 'Planet Earth II' iguana chase wins the internet
- Watch: Boat called ‘Nap Tyme’ collides with Washington State Ferry near Vashon Island
- Boeing blindsided as Trump slams Air Force One costs
- ‘Panicking’ Seattle home buyers, spooked by rising interest rates, rush to buy
- Amazon unveils smart convenience store sans checkouts, cashiers WATCH
Proceeds from the sale of the single will go to a charity for disadvantaged children.
Cruz Beckham is being managed by Scooter Braun, who shepherded Justin Bieber from teen YouTube sensation to global stardom.
Former soccer star David Beckham and Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer Victoria have three other children: Brooklyn, 17; Romeo, 14; and 5-year-old Harper.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.