LOS ANGELES (AP) — An animated short film about an adolescent gay couple has gone viral, garnering over 6 million views on YouTube in just two days.
“In a Heartbeat ” follows a boy addressing his sexuality after falling in love with a male classmate in elementary school. The short was created by filmmakers Beth David and Esteban Bravo.
David and Bravo released the film online Monday where it quickly began trending on Twitter.
A Kickstarter campaign was launched in November 2016 to fund the project, reaching the initial goal of $3,000 in three hours. A total of $14,000 was raised.
Most Read Stories
- Death of Costco co-founder Jeff Brotman, 74, ‘a complete shock’
- Seattle poised to elect first woman mayor since 1926; Durkan, Moon and Oliver lead the pack VIEW
- How the primary election unfolded: Jenny Durkan leads in Seattle mayor’s race, King County Prop. 1 losing WATCH
- Two Seattle spots made Bon Appétit's ‘50 Best New Restaurants in America' list
- Scorched? 5 tips to stay cool at night during Seattle's heat wave
The short is a semi-finalist for best animated domestic film at the 2017 Student Academy Awards. The filmmakers produced “In A Heartbeat” at Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida.