HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in New York say a longtime crossing guard has been struck and killed by a tractor-trailer.
Police were investigating reports that the Long Island guard might have been trying to shield a child when she was killed Friday.
The crossing guard was identified as Virginia Carol Leviner, whose 67th birthday was next Wednesday. Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2e5gR2P ) reports she was a Hempstead village police crossing guard for 28 years.
She was affectionately known to children as Miss Carol.
Most Read Stories
- Jury acquits leaders of Malheur wildlife-refuge standoff
- Watch: Shots reportedly fired, 141 arrested at Dakota Access Pipeline protests WATCH
- Suspicious? Gay groomsman only one left out of rehearsal dinner | Dear Carolyn
- Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch is never far from teammates’ memories WATCH
- Group headed by Tim Leiweke interested in KeyArena renovation for NBA, NHL VIEW
The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. Police say a tractor-trailer was turning right when the rear struck Leviner, knocking her to the ground.
She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police say the driver remained at the scene. No charges had been filed.
___
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.