ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s army says Indian troops in the disputed Kashmir region shot and wounded at least four Pakistani villagers.
A military statement said the troops committed a ceasefire violation when they fired without provocation late Saturday from near the U.N.-monitored military control line near the border between the two countries.
The statement said the Indians also targeted civilians in the village of Thruti with mortars and that Pakistani troops returned fire.
The hostile neighbors signed a ceasefire agreement in 2003, but the two nuclear-armed South Asian nations often blame each other for violating the agreement. The disputed Himalayan region is divided between the two countries, who both claim it in its entirety.
Most Read Stories
- More records fall: Median home price hits $722,000 in Seattle and $880,000 on Eastside
- Go to counseling to deal with that man-child you married | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle’s Harborview could lose $627M a year under new health-care bill, executive director says
- 5 shot, 1 woman fatally, in Central District, University District, South Seattle VIEW
- 2,500 lightning strikes: Check out storm photos from across Seattle region
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.