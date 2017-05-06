ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s army says Indian troops in the disputed Kashmir region shot and wounded at least four Pakistani villagers.

A military statement said the troops committed a ceasefire violation when they fired without provocation late Saturday from near the U.N.-monitored military control line near the border between the two countries.

The statement said the Indians also targeted civilians in the village of Thruti with mortars and that Pakistani troops returned fire.

The hostile neighbors signed a ceasefire agreement in 2003, but the two nuclear-armed South Asian nations often blame each other for violating the agreement. The disputed Himalayan region is divided between the two countries, who both claim it in its entirety.