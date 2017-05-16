DRY TORTUGAS NATIONAL PARK, Fla. (AP) — A crocodile that mysteriously appeared in the remote islands of Florida’s Dry Tortugas National Park 14 years ago has been relocated to the Everglades after getting too friendly with food-bearing visitors.
The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2pREHS4 ) reports park staff and Florida wildlife officials lassoed the American crocodile named Cleatus, taped its mouth shut and loaded it into a sea plane Sunday. Cleatus was released Monday in Everglades National Park.
Tortugas park manager Glenn Simpson said they took the safety of tourists and the health of the croc into consideration before moving it.
Officials were puzzled when Cleatus appeared on the Dry Tortugas, 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) west of Key West. Simpson says he’s sad to see Cleatus leave, but the coral reef was an odd home for the crocodile.
Most Read Stories
- U2 at CenturyLink: Political, passionate, larger than life VIEW
- Pioneer Square's F.X. McRory's is moving
- Seattle police release dashcam video of officers’ response to Mayor Ed Murray’s home
- Man holding human head stabs store clerk; mother found dead
- 9th Circuit panel in Seattle peppers Trump lawyer with questions over travel ban VIEW
___
Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.