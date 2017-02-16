OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — President Donald Trump and his supporters say the nation’s greatest security risk lies in attackers who potentially sneak into the U.S. from abroad. But a list of worldwide attacks recently released by the administration left off many that were carried out by right-wing extremists and white supremacists.
And organizations that track terrorist and hate groups say the government focuses too narrowly on threats from the outside instead of adopting a broader approach.
Bud Welch knows something about the human cost of terrorism. His 23-year-old daughter was killed when a rental truck packed with explosives destroyed the Oklahoma City federal building.
Welch says he doesn’t see much difference between the Islamic State terrorism group and the anti-government militia movement in the U.S.
