LONDON (AP) — The parents of critically ill baby Charlie Gard are back in court in Britain in their bid to be allowed to have him undergo an experimental treatment.
The pre-hearing Friday at London’s High Court will go over logistics for full-day hearings planned next week.
Earlier this week, meetings were held with Charlie’s mother, Connie Yates, along with doctors treating Charlie at Great Ormond Street Hospital and American expert Dr. Michio Hirano.
Charlie has undergone brain scans since the court last met, an attempt to determine whether he has irreversible brain damage.
Most Read Stories
- Storm star Sue Bird says she's dating the Reign's Megan Rapinoe and opens up about being gay WATCH
- Illicit skatepark on Green Lake’s Duck Island: Cops called on bowl built in bird habitat WATCH
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- '450 square feet of fear': Renter dreads rising cost for Fremont studio apartment | Seattle Sketcher
- Amazon isn't technically dominant, but it pervades our lives VIEW
The pre-hearing is the latest chapter in the monthslong battle to give Charlie experimental treatment designed by Hirano. Previous courts have ruled it would not help and would cause Charlie to suffer. It’s not clear how much longer he would live without the treatment.
The hearings next week are expected to be final.