KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — For the second straight week, people searching for a missing Missouri woman have found a man’s body.

Relatives of Jessica Runions found the man’s body while searching in fields and brush along a roadway Saturday in southeast Kansas City, Missouri. Police said the discovery was being investigated as a suspicious death, but no details have been released.

Police said Sunday they hope to identify the body soon.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2jKRWBW ) that Runions’ relatives have been searching for the 21-year-old woman nearly every week since she went missing in early September.

Last week, they found a man’s decomposing body in a creek bed. He was later identified as a 21-year-old man also from Raytown, just southeast of Kansas City, who was reported missing in November. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

“Two bodies two weeks in a row?” said her father, John Runions. “It’s unbelievable. … We’re not going to stop looking until we find her. And if we find other people along the way, that’s good. Families deserve closure.”

Jessica Runions was last seen leaving a gathering of friends in south Kansas City. Her burned vehicle was found two days later in a nearby wooded area.

Kylr Yust has been charged with burning her vehicle, and a judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Police have said Yust also has been questioned in the 2007 disappearance of an ex-girlfriend, Kara Kopetsky, who was 17 when she went missing. Yust hasn’t been charged in either disappearance.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com