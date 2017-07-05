MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Rescue crews in New Jersey have freed a skydiver who got stuck in a tree and was dangling 70 feet above the ground.

Emergency crews in Gloucester County got a call around 5 p.m. Tuesday saying the skydiver had crashed into the trees.

Authorities tell WPVI-TV (http://6abc.cm/2uJeLuQ) it took rescuers more than an hour to free the person.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the skydiver had any injuries.