SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Firefighters are bracing for the possibility of dry lightning as they battle a stubborn blaze that has scorched nearly 120 square miles (308 square kilometers) near California’s Yosemite National Park.
The wildfire burning in the Sierra Nevada foothills was 50 percent contained Monday. But the state’s fire protection agency says it could take crews another two weeks to fully surround it.
More evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes Sunday, but flames continue to threaten about 1,500 structures in Mariposa County. The fire is burning about 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of Yosemite, but the park remains open.
The blaze is one of more than a dozen that have ravaged California in recent weeks.
Most Read Stories
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Put down that cellphone; distracted-driving law is here
- Why watermelon is good for you
- Passage of paid-family-leave act shows power of working together | Op-Ed
- 83-year-old woman sexually assaulted in SeaTac assisted-living facility; assailant sought