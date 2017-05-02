HINDSVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say searchers have found the body of a 4-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in northern Arkansas, but the search is ongoing for his toddler sister who remains missing.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says searchers found the boy’s body Monday in Glade Creek near Hindsville, about 130 miles northwest of Little Rock.
The two children went missing Saturday after their mother’s vehicle was swept off a low-water bridge. Authorities say the mother, who survived, tried to carry her children to safety but they were pulled into a swift current.
The boy’s death is the seventh confirmed death in Arkansas that’s attributed to the weekend severe storms and heavy rainfall.
