STERLING, Colo. (AP) — Wildfires burning in Colorado, Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma have forced evacuations and destroyed several buildings.
A pair of fires in the Texas Panhandle burned more than 100 square miles. One of the blazes near Amarillo threatened about 150 homes.
In Colorado, a fire in rural Logan County burned more than 45 square miles, forced the evacuation of three schools and threatened as many as 900 homes. The Logan County Emergency Management Office said at least four structures, including three homes, were destroyed.
In Kansas, wind-blown fires, some originating in Oklahoma, forced the evacuations of several small towns and the closure of some roads, including a couple of short stretches of Interstate 70. Crews used two Black Hawk helicopters Monday to dump water on some of the Kansas fires.
Most Read Stories
- Hit man in San Antonio murder-for-hire slaying set to die
- Exhausted mom needs sleep before marriage crumbles | Dear Carolyn
- Dick’s Drive-In to open new location — and you can vote on where
- Is your kid absent more than classmates? School ‘nudge’ letters tell parents just how much VIEW
- AG Bob Ferguson: Trump’s original travel ban was indefensible; we’re reviewing the new one
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.