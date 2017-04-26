BERNARDS, N.J. (AP) — Crews have returned to a New Jersey church where they are taking down a 600-year-old white oak tree that’s believed to be among the oldest in the nation.

The work at the Basking Ridge Presbyterian Church in Bernards resumed Wednesday. The process started Monday but was suspended Tuesday due to heavy rain and gusty winds.

Officials hope to complete the work Wednesday but say it may continue into Thursday.

The tree has stood witness to history and milestones since the town’s inception in the 1700s. It served as a scenic backdrop for photographs and was the site of a picnic Gen. George Washington held with the Marquis de Lafayette.

It was declared dead after it began showing rot and weakness during the last couple of years.