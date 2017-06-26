DEER PARK, Ore. (AP) — Coast Guard officials say one man was rescued after his sailboat capsized on the Columbia River near Deer Park, Oregon.
Coast Guard Station Portland crewmembers responded Monday evening after a people on a tug boat reported that the approximately 12-foot sailboat capsized.
The U.S. Coast Guard says the man was tossed a life ring and pulled onto their boat before he was taken to Kalama, Washington and to a local hospital.
The Coast Guard says the boater was reportedly hypothermic.
Authorities in Columbia County, Oregon towed the capsized vessel to shore.