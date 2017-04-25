Share story

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s late King Bhumibol Adulyadej will be cremated this October as part of a five-day funeral ceremony, a government spokesman said Tuesday.

Sansern Kaewkumnerd told reporters that Buddhist funeral rites will be held from Oct. 25-29. The cremation will take place on Oct. 26, which will be a public holiday.

A huge crematorium is being erected at Sanam Luang, a large field close to the Grand Palace in Bangkok.

Thailand’s military government has allocated 1 billion baht ($28.6 million) for the funeral of Bhumibol, who died on Oct. 13 last year at age 88 after seven decades on the throne.

King Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, Bhumibol’s only son, will preside over the cremation.

More than 6 million people have paid their respects to the late king’s remains at the Grand Palace, according to the Royal Household Bureau.

