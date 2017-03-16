MILTON, Mass. (AP) — Officials say a tractor-trailer hauling cheese and operated by an allegedly drunken driver has rolled onto its side just outside Boston, causing major headaches for the morning commute.

The truck crashed on an interstate exit ramp in Milton at about 1 a.m. Thursday, damaging guard rails, and taking down power lines.

The crash caused the shutdown of the highway in both directions, but most lanes have been reopened. The ramp is expected to remain closed for most of Thursday, in part so 38,000 pounds of cheese can be removed from the truck.

The driver, identified as 43-year-old Eri Pleitez, of Lynn, is scheduled to be arraigned later Thursday on charges including operating under the influence of liquor.

He was in custody and could not be reached for comment.