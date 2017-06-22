CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, Ore. (AP) — Officials say Crater Lake National Park’s North Entrance Road will open Friday for travel.

Crater Lake National Park Superintendent Craig Ackerman said Thursday that visitors will be able to drive to and from the park using the route accessed from Oregon Highway 138.

Park snow removal crews are now focusing on opening other parts of the park, which had above average snowfall. Over three feet of snow remains on the ground at park headquarters, and snow depth is greater in many places around the rim.

The park is in the third year of a road construction project to improve Rim Drive and this year most work is occurring along the West Rim. Officials say visitors should expect rough road conditions and delays of up to 30 minutes on that route.