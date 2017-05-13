BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — A fifth person has died following the sudden acceleration and crash of an SUV at a Massachusetts indoor auto auction.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and police say 55-year-old Ruben Espaillat died Saturday from injuries suffered during the May 3 crash at LynnWay Auto Auction in Billerica (bihl-RIH’-kuh). He was the second crash victim to die this week.
Espaillat, who was from Methuen, was among nine people injured when a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee apparently lurched out of control and crashed through a wall.
Rhode Island residents Brenda Lopez and Pantaleon Santos were pronounced dead at the scene. Lowell resident Leezandra Aponte was taken to a hospital after the crash and died there. Elliott Rowlands Jr., of Buzzards Bay, died on Wednesday.
The driver worked for LynnWay and wasn’t hospitalized.
