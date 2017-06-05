NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A cracked windshield has forced a passenger jet to make an emergency landing in Virginia.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday (http://bit.ly/2qR6S4R) that the plane safely landed in Norfolk at 1:14 p.m. The American Airlines flight had 77 people on board.

The CRJ-700 was flying from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Newport News, Virginia, which is about 30 miles north of Norfolk.

Steve Sterling of the Norfolk International Airport said it’s unknown what caused the cracked windshield. He added that emergency landings like this aren’t unusual. The airline was preparing to bus passengers to Newport News.