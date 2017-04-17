An international journalists' rights organization is calling on Russian authorities to investigate threats made against a newspaper that reported gays were being tortured and killed in Chechnya.
MOSCOW — An international journalists’ rights organization is calling on Russian authorities to investigate threats made against a newspaper that reported gays were being tortured and killed in Chechnya.
The report this month in the respected Novaya Gazeta drew a range of official denials and rebukes. Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov on Sunday said international attention to the story constituted a “massive information attack … to blacken our society, lifestyle, traditions and customs.”
A meeting of elders and Islamic leaders in Chechnya after the story appeared called for retribution, which Novaya Gazeta said “pushes religious fanatics toward the massacre of journalists.”
On Monday, the Committee to Protect Journalists said Russia should “act swiftly, decisively and effectively” against threats to the newspaper and to the story’s reporter.
Most Read Stories
- If former Seahawk Marshawn Lynch comes back to NFL, don’t expect happy return | Matt Calkins
- Sister of NBA star Isaiah Thomas is killed in I-5 crash
- Kirkland couple dead in apparent murder-suicide
- Ichiro, returning to Safeco Field to play against the Mariners, still doing his thing
- Former Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn to run against incumbent Ed Murray VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.