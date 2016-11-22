NEW YORK (AP) — The Committee to Protect Journalist is honoring four international journalists with its annual Press Freedom Award.

At a ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria hotel on Tuesday, CPJ awarded journalists from India, El Salvador, Turkey and Egypt with the prize for their commitment to a free press despite death threats, imprisonment and exile.

CNN’s Christiane Amanpour received the CPJ’s Burton Benjamin Memorial Award for her extraordinary and sustained achievement in the cause of press freedom.

CPJ’s Executive Director Joel Simon said even in the U.S. threats against journalism were increasing.

“Certainly, the climate’s changed and the notion that we’re here living in this first amendment paradise defending the rights of our more vulnerable colleagues around the world, that gap has closed considerably,” Simon said.