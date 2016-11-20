Tony Romo is active for the first time in almost a year, and he’s the Dallas Cowboys’ backup quarterback for the first time in 10 years.
Romo, who broke a bone in his back in a preseason game, was on the active roster Sunday against Baltimore. He’s the No. 2 behind surprising rookie Dak Prescott, who is trying to lead the Cowboys to a franchise season record ninth straight victory. Romo was listed as questionable following his second full week of practice.
The 36-year-old Romo, who replaced Drew Bledsoe as the starter in 2006, missed 12 games last year with a twice-broken left collarbone. The second injury came in a Thanksgiving loss to Carolina. The Cowboys were 1-11 without him. Dallas has thrived this year with Prescott and fellow rookie Ezekiel Elliott, the NFL’s leading rusher behind one of the league’s best offensive lines.
Baltimore’s Jimmy Smith is out with a back injury, leaving the Ravens without a key cornerback against Dallas receiver Dez Bryant. Linebacker Elvis Dumervil, who hasn’t played since Oct. 9 because of a foot injury, is inactive again.
In other injury news across the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston was to make his season debut Sunday against Tampa Bay, while Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters — a defensive player of the year candidate — was inactive for the Chiefs with a hip pointer.
Houston had surgery to repair the ACL in his left knee in February.
The full list of each team’s inactive players for Sunday’s early games:
BALTIMORE AT DALLAS
Ravens: CB Jimmy Smith, LB Elvis Dumervil, CB Asa Jackson, OL Ryan Jensen, OL Alex Lewis, TE Crockett Gillmore, RB Lorenzo Taliaferro.
Cowboys: QB Mark Sanchez, DE Benson Mayowa, CB Morris Claiborne, S Barry Church, RB Darius Jackson, LB Mark Nzeocha, T Chaz Green.
___
TENNESSEE AT INDIANAPOLIS
Titans: WR Tre McBride, RB David Fluellen, S Curtis Riley, OL Sebastian Tretola, TE Jace Amaro, LB Kevin Dodd, DL Al Woods
Colts: CB Patrick Robinson, CB Christopher Milton, LB Deon King, OL Le’Raven Clark, OL Austin Blythe, WR Devin Street, LB Curt Maggitt
___
PITTSBURGH AT CLEVELAND
Steelers: WR Darrius Heyward-Bey, S Shamarko Thomas, T Brian Mihalik, RB DeAngelo Williams, QB Zach Mettenberger, S Jordan Dangerfield, TE Xavier Grimble
Browns: QB Joe Callahan, QB Kevin Hogan, CB Tramon Williams, LB Corey Lemonier, OG Gabe Ikard, OL Jonathan Cooper, WR Jordan Payton.
___
BUFFALO AT CINCINNATI
Bills: QB Cardale Jones, WR Walter Powell, CB Marcus Roberson, LB Brandon Spikes, T Cyrus Kouandjio, TE Gerald Christian, DT Corbin Bryant.
Bengals: QB Jeff Driskel, WR Cody Core, CB KeiVarae Russell, LB Rey Maualuga, G Christian Westerman, DT DeShawn Williams, TE C.J. Uzomah.
___
JACKSONVILLE AT DETROIT
Jaguars: QB Brandon Allen, DB Josh Johnson, LB Dan Skuta, OL Jeremiah Poutasi, WR Bryan Walters, DT Richard Ash, DE Chris Smith
Lions: LB DeAndre Levy, RB Justin Forsett, CB Adairius Barnes, WR Corey Fuller, OL Joe Dahl, OT Cornelius Lucas, DT Tyrunn Walker.
___
CHICAGO AT NEW YORK GIANTS
Giants: QB Josh Johnson, WR Tavarres King, CB Leon Hall, G Justin Pugh, C/G Brett Jones, TE Larry Donnell, DT Robert Thomas
Bears: DB Deiondre Hall, DB DeAndre Houston-Carson, LB John Timu, OL Bobby Massie, TE Daniel Brown, DL Eddie Goldman, DL Mitch Unrein
___
ARIZONA AT MINNESOTA
Cardinals: WR Chris Hubert, CB Tharold Simon, FS Tyrann Mathieu, G Cole Toner, DT Olsen Pierre, DT Robert Nkemdiche, DT Corey Peters.
Vikings: QB Taylor Heinicke, WR Jarius Wright, LB Edmond Robinson, G Zac Kerin, T Rashod Hill, DT Sharrif Floyd, TE David Morgan.
___
TAMPA BAY AT KANSAS CITY
Buccaneers: QB Ryan Griffin, RB Jacquizz Rodgers, OL Evan Smith, OG Kevin Pamphile, OT Leonard Webster, DT John Hughes III, DT Sealver Siliga.
Chiefs: QB Tyler Bray, WR Jeremy Maclin, CB Marcus Peters, RB Bishop Sankey, LB Dadi Nicolas, OL Mike Person, DL Jaye Howard.
___
