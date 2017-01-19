CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman is on trial, accused of supplying her teenage cousin with a gun that she used to kill a 14-year-old rival.
Vandetta Redwood is charged with giving a handgun to a juvenile knowing it would be used to commit violence in the April 2014 shooting of Endia Martin. Redwood is also charged with possession of a firearm in a school zone.
At issue is whether the 35-year-old Redwood actually handed the gun to her cousin. A shaky cellphone video of the incident featured heavily in testimony in federal court Wednesday.
If convicted, Redwood faces up to 15 years in prison.
Her cousin, now 17, is awaiting trial on murder charges.
A Cook County judge threw out obstruction and mob action charges against Redwood in the case in 2014.
