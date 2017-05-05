NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — U.S. immigration agents continue to arrest immigrants in New Jersey courthouses despite a high-ranking judge’s request that they stop.

New Jersey Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner asked the Homeland Security Department last month to add courthouses to a list of “sensitive locations” immigration enforcement agents avoid. Otherwise, Rabner said, immigrants due in court but afraid of deportation won’t show up, posing a safety risk to everyone.

Middlesex County Sheriff Mildred Scott tells WNYC radio (http://bit.ly/2qLTZZr ) Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested an immigrant in a courthouse last week. The person was in the U.S. without legal documentation.

An ICE spokesman wouldn’t say what led to the arrest, but said courthouse arrests happen when ICE exhausts all other options.

Rabner declined to comment on federal officials ignoring his request.