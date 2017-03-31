JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal appeals court has blocked a Mississippi man’s effort to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday said it would not revive a lawsuit that was rejected by a lower court.

Carlos Moore, an African-American attorney, filed suit in 2016 saying the state flag that has been used since 1894 is “state-sanctioned hate speech.”

Opponents say the flag is a reminder of slavery and segregation, while supporters say it represents history and heritage.

A federal district judge dismissed Moore’s suit in September, saying Moore lacked legal standing to sue because he failed to show the emblem caused an identifiable legal injury.

Moore asked the appeals court to order the district judge to hold a trial on his arguments.