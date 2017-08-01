CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of a man convicted of killing his wife hours after she filed for divorce.

James Robarge was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Kelly Robarge, whose badly decomposed body was found 10 days after she disappeared from her Charlestown home in 2013.

In his appeal, Robarge argued that cellphone records shouldn’t have been admitted as evidence of the couple’s location the day of the murder. He also objected to jurors being shown a photo of his “LOVE Kills Slowly” tattoo and being told he had threatened to kill his wife over a haircut.

The Supreme Court said Tuesday that even if the trial court made those mistakes, they were harmless, given the overwhelming evidence against Robarge.