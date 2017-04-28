HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s high court has affirmed the death sentence for a man convicted in the 2012 murders of a baby and her grandmother in what prosecutors called a botched kidnapping plot.
Raghunandan Yandamuri (rag-oo-NAHN’-dahn yahn-duh-MOHR’-ee) was convicted and sentenced to death in 2015 for the killings of 10-month-old Saanvi Venna (SAHN’-vee VEHN’-ah) and 61-year-old Satayrathi Venna (SAHN’-vee VEHN’-ah).
Prosecutors argued he hatched the kidnapping plot to pay for a gambling habit. He was a technology professional from India and knew the baby’s parents.
He told investigators he panicked and the deaths were accidental. He served as his own lawyer and at trial said he was pressured into confessing.
Most Read Stories
- Billionaire Paul Allen pledges $30M toward permanent housing for Seattle’s homeless
- Seahawks trade with Falcons, 49ers to move out of first round of 2017 NFL Draft, now have 10 picks WATCH
- 2017 NFL draft: Live Seahawks updates from the second and third rounds
- Highway 99 tolling: Here's how much you could pay, according to new analysis
- Offer help to daughter every which way; it may build a bond | Dear Carolyn
The court said in a ruling Friday it found the sentence was based on the evidence presented at trial.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has imposed a statewide moratorium on executions.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.