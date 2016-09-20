CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Supreme Court will be deciding whether or not a murder victim’s sexual past should remain private.

Elizabeth “Lizzi” Marriott, of Westborough, Massachusetts, was a 19-year-old sophomore at the University of New Hampshire when she was killed in 2012. Seth Mazzaglia (muh-ZAYL’-ee-uh) was convicted of her murder and sentenced to life, but he is pursuing an appeal.

In June, the New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled that information about Marriott’s sexual activity that had been sealed during the trial should be made public during the appeals process, prompting objections from prosecutors and Marriott’s family. The court will hear oral arguments Wednesday on that issue.