CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments in the case of a man convicted of killing a University of New Hampshire student.

Nineteen-year-old Elizabeth “Lizzi” Marriott, of Westborough, Massachusetts, was killed in 2012, and her body has not been found. Seth Mazzaglia (muh-ZAYL’-ee-uh) is serving a life sentence after being convicted of murder, but has filed an appeal based on Marriott’s alleged prior consensual sexual activity.

During the appeals process, his attorneys have sought to have previously sealed documents related to Marriott’s sexual past made public, but the court has ruled such information will stay private.

Oral arguments are scheduled for Wednesday.