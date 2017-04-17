MIAMI (AP) — An appeals court has ruled the federal government cannot legally stop trade of Burmese pythons and other giant exotic snakes within the continental U.S.
However, snake owners are cautioned not to move their reptiles just yet as other legal challenges may remain.
The United States Association of Reptile Keepers sued in 2013 to overturn a nationwide ban on importing eight constrictor species or taking them across state lines.
In an April 7 decision, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s ruling that the U.S. wildlife officials didn’t have authority to restrict interstate trade of snakes such as Burmese pythons, reticulated pythons or green anacondas.
Most Read Stories
- If former Seahawk Marshawn Lynch comes back to NFL, don’t expect happy return
- Sister of NBA star Isaiah Thomas is killed in I-5 crash
- Ichiro, returning to Safeco Field to play against the Mariners, still doing his thing
- Kirkland couple dead in apparent murder-suicide
- Inside the Highway 99 tunnel: Bertha’s done digging, but the roadway work rolls on
The Center for Biological Diversity says the court addressed the law’s wording but not the data supporting the ban.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.