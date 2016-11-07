MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine Supreme Court has ruled that former dictator Ferdinand Marcos can be buried at a heroes’ cemetery in a ruling opponents say rolled back the country’s democratic triumph when Filipinos ousted the strongman in a “people power” revolt three decades ago.
Supreme Court spokesman Theodore Te says the 15-member court voted 9-5 with one abstention Tuesday to dismiss petitions opposing President Rodrigo Duterte’s approval of Marcos’s burial at the cemetery, where ex-presidents, soldiers and national artists have been laid to rest.
Hundreds of pro-Marcos supporters celebrated. Anti-Marcos activists vowed to ask the court to reconsider.
Burying a dictator accused of massive rights violations and corruption at the heroes’ cemetery has long been an emotional and divisive issue in the Philippines, where Marcos was ousted in a non-violent 1986 uprising.
