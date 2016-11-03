TORONTO (AP) — A Canadian court says Canada’s spy agency illegally kept phone numbers and email addresses of people they were not directly investigating over a 10-year period and wasn’t forthright with judges who authorized the intelligence gathering.
Federal Court Justice Simon Noel said in a ruling Thursday the Canadian Security Intelligence Service should not have kept the information since it was not directly related to threats to Canada’s security. The data involves the phone numbers, email address or IP addresses of family members or friends of those the spy agency investigates.
CSIS says it used metadata — information associated with a communication, such as a telephone number or email address — but not the message itself.
Spy Service director Michel Coulombe says they have halted logging, storing, and analyzing the data in question.
