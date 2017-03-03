CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — An appeals court has lifted federal protections for gray wolves in Wyoming.
Friday’s ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia reverses a lower judge who sided with environmental groups and rejected Wyoming’s wolf management plan.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed in 2011 that gray wolves are no longer a threatened species in Wyoming.
State officials promised to maintain a population above the minimum 100 wolves, including 10 breeding pairs, outside of Yellowstone National Park and the Wind River Indian Reservation.
Most Read Stories
- Top neurosurgeon Johnny Delashaw resigns from Swedish | Quantity of Care
- He wants baby, she’ll think about it — after wedding | Dear Carolyn
- Up to 3 feet of snow could slam Cascades; Seattle sees coldest 3 months in decades
- Accountants in Oscar mistake are off the show
- No soda tax for diet drinkers? Seattle’s plan excludes drinks favored by rich and white | FYI Guy
But U.S. District Judge Amy Berman ruled in 2014 that the state’s promise was unenforceable and rejected its wolf management plan.
In its reversal, the appellate court ruled federal officials exercised proper judgment and adequately responded to concerns about Wyoming’s management plan.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.