SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California state appeals court has revived a lawsuit challenging a state law requiring new models of semi-automatic handguns to have technology that stamps identifying information on bullet casings.

The 5th District Court of Appeal in Fresno ruled Thursday that gun manufacturers have the right to present evidence to support their claim that complying with the law is impossible.

The decision overturned a lower court ruling rejecting the lawsuit and sent the case back for further consideration.

Supporters of the law signed by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2007 said it would help law enforcement solve gun crimes by allowing them to link bullet casings to guns.

Gun rights groups say the law’s technological requirements for the guns when fired to stamp casings are impossible to meet.