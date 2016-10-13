KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri federal appellate court that ordered Missouri to reveal its supplier of lethal injection drugs has reversed its decision, ruling that the provider must remain shielded.

A three-judge panel with the 8th U.S. Circuit Court overturned its Sept. 2 ruling that the state must disclose its pentobarbital supplier to two Mississippi death-row inmates suing for the information.

At that time, the panel rejected Missouri’s claim that revealing how it gets pentobarbital could crimp its ability to obtain such chemicals for future executions.

But the 8th Circuit granted Missouri a rehearing and on Thursday found that the state has made a more persuasive case about the hardship it and the supplier would face if the supplier’s identity were revealed.

A message left with the Mississippi inmates’ attorney wasn’t immediately returned.