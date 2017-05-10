MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal appeals court is rejecting the claims of an Alabama death row inmate who says he should be executed by hanging or firing squad rather than lethal injection.
The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Anthony Boyd cannot be put to death by alternative methods since lethal injection and electrocution are Alabama’s only approved execution methods.
The decision released Tuesday upholds a lower court that rejected Boyd’s arguments. The inmate claims lethal injection would violate his rights.
Boyd is on death row for the 1993 slaying of Gregory Huguley (HYO-glee), who owed Boyd and other men $200 for cocaine.
The court’s decision says Huguley was kidnapped at gunpoint and bound to a bench. He was then doused with gasoline and set afire to kill him.
