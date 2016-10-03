DETROIT (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of Detroit in a lawsuit by retirees whose pensions were cut in a plan to get the city out of bankruptcy.

Some retirees sued, saying they deserve the pension that was promised before Detroit filed for bankruptcy in 2013. But in a 2-1 decision Monday, the court said it’s “not a close call.”

The court says Detroit’s emergence from bankruptcy in 2014 was the result of a series of major settlements between the city and creditors and must not be disturbed. Thousands of retirees saw their pensions cut by 4.5 percent.

In dissent, Judge Karen Nelson Moore says retirees deserve their day in court. She says they have been left “with the impression that their rights do not matter.”